Breaking: Fire at Monroe apartment displaces 2 adults and 6 children

Fire at an apartment at 937 Old Mill Point in Monroe on May 11, 2021. Photo credit: Melanie Ann Jackson

Monroe Fire Department and Walton County Fire Rescue responded to an apartment fire at 937 Old Mill Point on Tuesday afternoon.

“Personnel were able to confine the fire to the apartment of origin, no other apartments were damaged,” said MFD Chief Andrew Dykes. “The fire displaced 2 adults and 6 children and no injuries were reported.”

Dykes said the Red Cross has been contacted for victim assistance and the fire marshal is investigating to determine cause and origin.