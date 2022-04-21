Breaking: Fire in the Good Hope Fire Department in Walton County caused substantial damage overnight

Good Hope Fire Station fire on April 21, 2022. Photo Credit: Walton County Fire Rescue

Good Hope, Ga: At 3:39 A.M. on April 21, 2022, the firefighter on duty at Walton County Fire Rescue Station # 7 was awakened by smoke detectors to find a fire in the apparatus bay of the Station. The firefighter was able to escape the building and call for a fire alarm over the radio to the 911 center. Fire Station #7 is located at 2077 Nunnally Shoals Road, Good Hope, Georgia 30641.

Assistant Fire Chief Craig League reported that the fire appears to have originated in the apparatus bay housing Fire Engine # 7. Engine # 7 is a total loss. The fire station has also sustained major structural damage throughout the building. Two other apparatus, Brush # 7, and Tender # 7, were able to be removed from the station before they were seriously damaged. Fire apparatus from Walton County Fire Station #19 , Station #11, Station # 12, Station # 9, and Station #14 responded to the fire, as well as automatic aid from the City of Monroe Fire Department.

Investigators from the State Fire Marshals office have been requested to investigate the cause of the fire.

Good Hope Fire Station fire on April 21, 2022. Photo Credit: Walton County Fire Rescue