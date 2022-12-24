Breaking: Firefighters battle extreme cold overnight to fight house fire in Walton County

Female occupant escaped and firefighters rescue 3 dogs from fire

WALTON COUNTY, GA (Dec. 24, 2022) Walton County Fire Rescue and Loganville Fire Department responded to a working structure fire in the early morning hours of Christmas Eve in the Youth Community in Walton County. WCFR Assistant Fire Chief Craig League reported that the fire occurred at 03:37 a.m. Dec. 24 at a home in the 4300 block of Atha Circle.

“Firefighters found heavy fire upon arrival in the attic and from the exterior. Firefighters operated in extreme cold conditions for several hours while on scene,” League said. “The female occupant of the house was able to escape the fire and was sheltered from the cold by a neighbor. Three canines were rescued by firefighters.”

League said that Walton County EMA director Carl Morrow responded to the scene with an enclosed trailer with heaters so that firefighters could be warmed up after being exposed to the cold weather.

“The cause of the fire has not yet been determined,” League said. “The house sustained major structural damage from the fire.”

League said Walton County Fire marshal’s office is conducting the investigation into the cause of the fire.