Breaking: Fireworks believed to be cause of Loganville fire in garage

LOGANVILLE, GA (Dec. 31, 2022) Walton County Fire Rescue and Loganville Fire Department responded to a structure fire in the 5300 block of Forest Ridge Drive.

“The fire was in a detached garage. At the time of the 911 call the fire was reported to be fireworks going off in the garage,” WCFR Assistant Chief Craig League said. “Firefighters found a small fire in the garage upon arrival.”

Fire contained to the garage. League said the fire spread to an up stairs fitness room, but it was contained to the garage. No injuries or displacement was reported.