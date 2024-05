WALTON COUNTY, GA (May 17, 2024) – At 7:24 a.m. this morning, Walton County Fire Rescue Assistant Chief Craig League said WCFR and Loganville Fire Department are currently on the scene of a working house fire in the 2500 block of Gum Creek Church Road.

Avoid the area – emergency vehicles have the road blocked off. Details to follow

