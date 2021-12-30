Breaking: Flash Flood Warning issued for Walton and surrounding counties



Flash Flood Warning for Northwestern Greene County in east central Georgia… Central Wilkes County in east central Georgia… Northern Morgan County in north central Georgia… Northern Newton County in north central Georgia… Rockdale County in north central Georgia… Walton County in north central Georgia… Southeastern Oconee County in northeastern Georgia… Southern Oglethorpe County in northeastern Georgia until 5 p.m. today, Thursday, Dec. 30.

At 1051 AM EST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1.5 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE…Radar. IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include… Conyers, Monroe, Covington, Washington, Watkinsville, Lexington, Social Circle, Oxford, Porterdale, Walnut Grove, Crawford, Rutledge, North High Shoals, Tignall, Bostwick, Woodville, Between, Good Hope, Bishop and Maxeys. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads National Weather Service at Peachtree City

Update Dec. 30, 2021 – 8:30 a.m.

Flood Watch issued for potions of central, east central, north central, northeast, northwest and west central Georgia, including Gwinnett, Walton and surrounding counties until 7 p.m. this evening.

The National Weather Service is reporting rain and storms throughout the day and “excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Areas of heavy rainfall will continue to slowly move across portions of the area through this afternoon. Additional rainfall totals of one to two inches with locally higher amounts are expected on top of already saturated grounds. Localized flash flooding and quick rises on creeks and streams is possible through this evening.”

You are urged to monitor forecasts and be on the lookout for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop.

Update Dec. 29, 2021 – 8:10 p.m.

The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado watch from 10:10 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 29 until 5 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021 for Walton, Gwinnett and surrounding counties.

Initial story

The National Weather Service at Peachtree City shared the following Hazardous Weather alerts for the next few days in the lead-up to New Years Eve and into the first couple of days of 2022. These alerts include Walton, Gwinnett and surrounding counties.

Today and tonight, Dec. 29, 2021, the NWS is warning that thunderstorms will be possible across north and central Georgia. The primary threats to the area are “damaging winds, a brief tornado, periods of heavy rain and occasional cloud-to-ground lightning.” Isolated flooding may also be possible.

Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021 to Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022 gives us a chance for thunderstorms Thursday for north and central Georgia with a primary threat of “gusty to damaging winds, a brief tornado, periods of heavy rain and occasional cloud-to-ground lightning.”

More rounds of thunderstorms are possible Friday, Saturday and Sunday – with those on Saturday possibly severe. There also is an outside change of some wintry precipitation on Sunday into Monday, but it is expected to be confined to northern Georgia.

Stay tuned through the next few days as we follow weather alerts and warnings.