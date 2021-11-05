Breaking: Former Loganville mayor and long-time city manager Bill Jones passed away

Former Loganville city manager Bill Jones and his wife, Donna, on his retirement from the City of Loganville in 2017. Photo Credit: Sharon Swanepoel

The City of Loganville announced Friday that former Loganville mayor and long-time city manager Bill Jones has passed away.

“The employees and officials with the City of Loganville mourn the unexpected passing of former mayor and longtime city manager Bill Jones,” Loganville spokesman Robbie Schwartz said in a released statement. “We ask that everyone join us in offering prayers and support to his family. We do not have any additional information available at this time.”

Jones served as the city manager of Loganville from 2002 until his retirement in 2017. Prior to that he was a Loganville city councilman from 1996 – 1998 and mayor from 1998 – 2000.