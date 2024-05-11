Breaking: Former Loganville resident killed in murder/suicide in neighboring Barrow County

BARROW COUNTY, GA (May 11, 2024) – The Barrow County Sheriff’s Office reported that deputies had responded to 764 Highway 82 in neighboring Barrow County last night after receiving a report that multiple people at that address had been shot. They arrived to find two people dead in the front yard of the home. A third person was found on the scene with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. She was taken to the hospital for treatment and is expected to make a full recovery.

According to an update from BCS0 on their Facebook page, investigators and the Coroner’s office determined on the scene that the shooter was Bradley Messer, 22, and the other deceased victim was Jeffery Orr, 58.

BCSO report that it was determined that Messer had killed Orr and then took his own life after shooting the surviving victim.

Orr was one of the founding members of the Orchard Church when he lived in Loganville prior to 2011. He was quoted in several stories in the Loganville Tribune during his time in Loganville. The stories were mostly related to his connection to military veterans when he and a former wife moved into a home donated through the Home Team. He also was featured in a story about bats in 2010 when local bat populations were being destroyed by white nose syndrome. At that time, Orr was a wildlife nuisance control operator with Arrow Exterminators.

Barrow County Sheriff’s Office have said that no further information is available at this time. However, they say there is no threat to anybody else.

“We ask the public to keep the family in your prayers.” BCSO said in the update. “No other information is available at this time.”

Witnesses believe that all three victims involved in the shooting were family members.

