Breaking: Former UGA player arrested in connection with the murder of RaceTrac Clerk

The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office announced that former UGA football player Akhil Crumpton, of Philadelphia, Pa., has been arrested in connection with the March 19, 2021 murder of Elijah James Wood at the RaceTrack on Highway 441 in neighboring Oconee County.

The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office and family and friends of Wood have kept the case in the headlines and on social media since the murder a year ago with hopes that someone had information that would help identify the person responsible. There have been many calls for justice for Wood.

According to a Facebook post on the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, information leading to an arrest warrant for Crumpton was gathered through a collaboration with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) and the Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI). A ballistics match to shell casing another crime scene in Philadelphia linked the two crimes and the suspect. When it was found that Crumpton played football at UGA in 2017 and 2018 and was a student at UGA until 2021, he became a viable suspect.

“This information led to a more in-depth investigation, which produced evidence to secure an arrest warrant for Akhil Nasir Crumpton for the murder of Elijah Wood,” Oconee County Sheriff James A. Hale Jr. wrote in the post.

This is still an active investigation and no further information will be released at this time. However, if anybody has any further information they are asked to contact the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 769 3945