Breaking: Ga. 20 expected to be shut down until about 6 p.m. Tuesday due to a serious crash at Sharon Church Road

No life-threatening injuries reported

Update

City of Loganville Public Information Officer Brett Fowler said emergency personnel responded to a three-car accident at about 4:20 p.m. today, Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023.

“No life threatening injuries were reported, but one person was transported. The roadway is currently closed but as soon as wreckers can get through, it will be cleared and open. Roadway will be shut down for about another hour,” Fowler.

Initial story

LOGANVILLE, GA (Aug. 15, 2023) At 4:45 p.m, Tuesday, Walton County Fire Rescue Assistant Chief Craig League reported that there is a serious crash on Ga. 20 at Sharon Church Road in the City of Loganville. There are multiple injuries and an entrapment.

Ga. 20 is currently shut down.

Awaiting details from Loganville City officials. We will update when more information is available. In the meantime, avoid the area if at all possible.