Breaking: Ga 20 shut down at Center Hill Church Road briefly due to medical emergency call

WALTON COUNTY, GA (June 5, 2022) At 9:15 p.m., Walton County Fire Rescue reported that crews were on the scene of a medical call on Center Hill Church Road at Ga 20.

WCFR Assistant Chief Craig League said Ga. 20 was shut down briefly at Center Hill Church Road as emergency personnel responded to the scene.

After receiving medical care, the patient was transported to Piedmont Walton in a non-life threatening condition. Walton County Sherff’s Office worked the call.