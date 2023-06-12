Breaking: Garage and equipment destroyed in overnight fire in Walton County

WALTON COUNTY, GA (June 12, 2023) – A detached garage, vehicle and other equipment were destroyed in an early morning fire in Walton County, according to Walton County Fire Rescue Assistant Chief Craig League.

“WCFR responded to a garage structure fire in the 500 block of Carl Davis Road overnight. At 2:56 a.m. fire department personnel responded to a garage heavily involved due to a lightning strike,” League said. “The building and contents, including a vehicle, and other equipment were a total loss.”