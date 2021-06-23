Breaking: GBI investigating fatal officer-involved shooting in Covington

Covington, GA (June 23, 2021) – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation was called in by the Newton County Sheriff’s Office to investigate an officer-involved shooting on Tuesday, June 22, 2021, that resulted in the death of a 27-year-old man from Covington.

According to a press release from the GBI, preliminary information indicates that at about 6:20 p.m. yesterday, NCSO deputies were located at a residence in the 3400 block of Highway 162 in Covington to arrest Alexander Matthew Collins, 27, of Covington. Collins allegedly had outstanding arrest warrants for aggravated assault, false imprisonment, and pointing a gun at another person. He was located inside the residence and deputies attempted to get him to surrender. The NCSO SWAT Team was also deployed during the standoff.

At about 8:27 p.m., Collins came out of the house and the SWAT Team attempted to take him into custody. Collins allegedly then pulled out a handgun and fired at deputies. One deputy returned fire, striking Collins. Although deputies and EMS provided medical aid, Collins was pronounced dead at the scene. An autopsy will be performed on Collins by the GBI Medical Examiner’s Office in Decatur.

One NCSO deputy was shot during the incident and was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital for treatment and later released.

The GBI will complete an independent investigation. When it is complete it will be turned over to the Alcovy Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for review.

GBI report this is the 45th officer involved shooting the GBI has been requested to investigate so far in 2021.