Breaking: GBI investigating fatal shooting of a suspect involving Walton County deputies

Photo credit: Georgia Bureau of Investigation

Rockdale County, GA (Aug. 9, 2023) – The Georgia Bureau of Investigations is investigating an officer involved shooting in Rockdale County involving Walton County Deputies. The Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office (RCSO) asked the GBI to conduct an independent investigation on Aug. 9, 2023. One man was killed during the incident. No officers were injured.

According to a press release from the GBI, the preliminary investigation indicates that at about 10:40 p.m., last night, Aug. 8, Walton County deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a person driving a 2001 GMC Yukon that had cancelled insurance.

“The driver of the Yukon, Charles Rice, 31, of Covington, refused to stop the SUV and accelerated away from deputies. Deputies pursued Rice into Rockdale County where they performed a precision immobilization technique (PIT) near 4300 Haralson Mill Rd,” Nelly Miles, public information director for the GBI said in a press release. “Once the GMC came to a rest, Rice got out of the SUV and ran. Deputies tased Rice, who pulled a firearm from his waistband. Rice fired his weapon at deputies. The deputies returned fire, hitting Rice and killing him. A female passenger in the Yukon was not injured.”

Miles said Rice had active felony arrest warrants at the time of the incident. She said no Rockdale County Deputies were involved in this incident.

Once the investigation is complete, the case will be given to the Rockdale County District Attorney’s Office for review.

Miles said this is the 63rd officer involved shooting the GBI has been requested to investigate in 2023.