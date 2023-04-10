Breaking: GSP is investigating pedestrian fatality involving a Gwinnett police officer

(GWINNETT COUNTY, GA, Sunday, April 9, 2023) – Gwinnett County Police Department is reporting that one of its officers was involved in a pedestrian collision in the early morning hours that resulted in a fatality. The victim has been identified as Ramon Perez, 48, of Lawrenceville.

Georgia State Patrol was requested to investigate the incident. The GCPD Accident Investigation Unit responded to assist.

According to a press release from GCPD, shortly after 3:30AM on Sunday, April 9, an officer assigned to the West Precinct was traveling on Brook Hollow Parkway near the intersection with Mitchell Road when his vehicle came into contact with a male pedestrian who was walking in the roadway. The officer immediately began to render aid but the pedestrian later died as a result of his injuries. The officer involved in the collision suffered from a minor injury.

GSP Case Numbers: C000889616 & SCRTC-040-23