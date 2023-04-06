Breaking: Gwinnett County Deputy arrested in Walton County on DUI charges

GSP made the arrest following a single vehicle crash

WALTON COUNTY, GA (April 6, 2023) – Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday that GCSO Master Deputy Walter Pollock is charged with driving under the influence, failure to maintain lane and striking a fixed object following a single vehicle crash in Walton County Wednesday. Pollock was on duty when he was arrested by Georgia State Patrol.

GSP Trooper Dillon Rutledge said that at about 10.30 a.m. Wednesday morning, GSP Troopers Cominski and Marsh responded to a hit & run crash involving a Gwinnett County Deputy.

“The investigation revealed that the on-duty Deputy was traveling on Thompson Mill Rd where he struck several mailboxes. Troopers responded to the Gwinnett County Courthouse where it was determined that the Deputy was under the influence of alcohol. TPR Cominski arrested the Deputy for DUI and hit & run and transported him to the Walton Co. Jail,” Rutledge said.

WSBTV is reporting the incident happened on Thompson Mill Road in Walton County while he was in his police vehicle when the incident happened.

“Fortunately, no citizens or the deputy were injured during the incident. Pollock was transported and booked into the Walton County Jail. He has been served with an intent to terminate and placed on administrative leave as the Georgia State Patrol are continuing their investigation,” GCSO said in a press release. “We want our community to know that we hold our employees to the highest standards of professionalism. Pending the criminal investigation our Office of Professional Standards will conduct a full review as we are committed to ensuring that the outcome of the incident is in the public’s best interest.”