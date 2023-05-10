Breaking: Gwinnett County PD seek help in locating a missing person

(Lawrenceville, Ga., May 10, 2023) – The Gwinnett Police Department needs the public’s help locating an elderly female.

Connie Sue Cole (age 69) was last seen by her husband this morning, around 6:30 a.m., at their home on Versailles Place in Lawrenceville. It is believed Cole left on foot with her cell phone and did not have access to a vehicle when she left. Cole likes to frequent Little Mulberry Park.

Cole is approximately 5’05 inches tall and around 105 pounds. Cole has brown eyes and short gray hair. It is unclear what she is currently wearing.

A reverse 911 has been issued for the surrounding area. We have a team of officers and the K9 Unit actively looking for her.

Case Number: 23-0035828