Breaking: Gwinnett County PD seek info on fatal shooting of a male, 16, wounding of a female, 17

(Lilburn, Ga., November 17, 2022) – Gwinnett County Police Department is asking for the public’s help with information on a shooting on Wednesday that left one female injured and a male dead. The shooting reportedly took place at 745 Beaver Ruin Road, Lilburn, in the parking lot of the La Mexicana Supermarket.

According to a press release from GCPD, at about 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 16, 2022 officers responded to a call of a shooting. The arrived on the scene to find Elizabeth Bravo, 17, of Norcross, suffering from a gunshot wound. She was transported to the hospital and is reported to be in stable condition.

During the investigation officers learned that a male had been shot as well but, despite his injuries, had managed to drive himself away from the scene. Officers searched the area and found the victim’s vehicle at 4414 Vernon Street, Lilburn. The victim, Ryan Rodriguez Romero, 16, of Peachtree Corners, was inside the vehicle, deceased.

If anyone has any information to share in this case, the are asked to contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case. Case Number: GP220093912