Breaking: Gwinnett County Police recruit dies as a result of a medical emergency

(Lawrenceville, Ga., Oct. 12, 2021) – A recruit with the Gwinnett Police Department’s 112th Training Academy experienced a medical emergency during physical training at the Gwinnett Police Training Center early this morning and later died.

Approximately 45 minutes into the first class of the day, Ronald Donat (41 year old male, from Stockbridge, Ga) became lethargic and was instructed by supervising staff to rest. Donat attempted to continue the training but looked confused.

Gwinnett Police Department EMT and training staff immediately notified Gwinnett Fire and Emergency Services and began life-saving procedures, providing oxygen and performing CPR. Upon arriving, fire medics took over treatment and transported Donat to a local hospital, where he passed away.

Next of kin have been notified of Donat’s death and the cause will be determined by the Gwinnett Medical Examiner’s Office.

The Gwinnett Police Department family extends our deepest condolences to Donat’s fiancé and two children.