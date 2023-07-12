Breaking: Gwinnett mother fatally shoots adult daughter during alleged altercation

GWINNETT COUNTY, GA (July 12, 2023) – Gwinnett County Police Department reports that a 47-year-old Lawrenceville woman was shot Tuesday night by her mother after she allegedly attacked her. At this time no charges have been filed but police say the case will remain active pending an autopsy. The deceased woman has been identified as Treva Murray.

According to a press release from GCPD, officers from the Bay creek Precinct responded to a person shot call on Spanish Moss Ct. in Lawrenceville at about 8:45 p.m. last night and arrived to find Murray dead from a gunshot wound. Her mother remained on the scene until police arrived. Witnesses told police that the two lived together at the same residence and that an altercation led to the shooting.

If anyone has any information to share in this case, they are asked to contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visitwww.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.