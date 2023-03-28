Breaking: Gwinnett PD investigating after a woman was found dead in basement of home

Police believe the incident may have stemmed from a domestic dispute

(Lawrenceville, Ga., March 27, 2023) – The Gwinnett Police Homicide Unit is investigating the fatal shooting of a woman in Gwinnett County.

According to a press release from Gwinnett County Police Department, when officers responded to a person shot call on Lake Washington Circle in Lawrenceville they located the body of Neiana Ransome, 25, in the basement of the home, deceased from a gunshot wound.

Homicide detectives are looking into possible motives, though detectives believe the incident may have stemmed from a domestic dispute.

If anyone has any information to share in this case, they are asked to contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case. Case Number: GP230023268

This is the third homicide in the Lawrenceville area in the past four days. An arrest has been made in the March 23 death of a Lawrenceville woman after her burned body was located in Oglethorpe County. However, Gwinnett Police are still seeking information in the shooting death of Royce Wiley, Jr., 21, who was found shot to death in his Lawrenceville home on Oak Vista Court in the early morning hours of March 25. The motive in this case is unclear. Again, if anyone has information they are asked to contact GCPD detectives or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Case Number: GP2300229471