Breaking: Gwinnett PD is on the scene of an officer involved shooting

11/04/2022 Sharon Swanepoel Police and Fire, Top News 0

GWINNETT COUNTY, GA (Nov. 4, 2022) – The Gwinnett Police Department is currently investigating an officer involved shooting in the area of Singleton Road. The area is heavily residential. The location is close to the site of a future Gwinnett County park. Police and media are gathered close to 5220 Singleton Road. Southbound Jimmy Carter Blvd is partially blocked and moving slowly as a result of the incident. Avoid the area.

