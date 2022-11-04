Breaking: Gwinnett PD is on the scene of an officer involved shooting

GWINNETT COUNTY, GA (Nov. 4, 2022) – The Gwinnett Police Department is currently investigating an officer involved shooting in the area of Singleton Road. The area is heavily residential. The location is close to the site of a future Gwinnett County park. Police and media are gathered close to 5220 Singleton Road. Southbound Jimmy Carter Blvd is partially blocked and moving slowly as a result of the incident. Avoid the area.

