Breaking: Gwinnett PD seek driver in pedestrian hit and run with serious injury

(Lawrenceville, Ga., April 04, 2023) – The Gwinnett Police Accident Investigation Unit is seeking the public’s help in locating the driver of a 2016-2018 Hyundai Santa Fe who hit a pedestrian and left him with serious injuries.

According to a press release from Gwinnett County Police Department, on March 27, 2023, at about 8:45 a.m., officers responded to a hit-and-run call at Kilcrease Road and Silver Oak Drive. They found Bee Moua, 33, of Dacula in a ditch on Kilcrease Road. It is not known how long the victim was out there prior to the accident but investigators believe that a person driving a Hyundai Santa Fe hit Moua while he was walking on Kilcrease Road. The driver failed to stop after hitting him, but parts of the vehicle were found.

Moua remains in critical condition after being transported to a hospital with severe injuries.

Witnesses are encouraged to call or email GCPD Investigators with any useful information at (pdaccidentinvestigationunit@gwinnettcounty.com) or Atlanta Crime Stoppers. Additionally, if anyone has any information to share in this case, please contact GCPD detectives at (678) 442-5653. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Atlanta Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case. Case Number: 23-0023567