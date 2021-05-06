Breaking: Gwinnett PD seek help in identifying victim after female skull discovered

(Buford, Ga., May 6, 2021) – Gwinnett Police are asking the public for helping in identifying a victim whose skull was located around the 2700 block of Hamilton Mill Rd on April 11, 2021. The skull is believed to be that of a female of caucasian or mixed-race descent between the ages of 20 – 30 years.

According to a press release, officers arrived on the scene after being dispatched to a call for service. They located in close proximity behind the woods a human skull. A forensic examination determined its likely biological identity.

The Gwinnett Police Homicide Unit is requesting information and is asking anyone who may be able to identify the female to call the police immediately. If anyone has any information to share in this case, you are asked to contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.