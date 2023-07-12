Breaking: Gwinnett PD seek info on fatal shooting in Snellville area

(Snellville, Ga., July 11, 2023) – The Gwinnett County Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying the people involved in a shooting on McCalla Court that left Rasheed Joseph, 20, from Stonecrest dead.

According to a press release from GCPD, on July 9, Joseph’s mother drove him to McCalla Court. On arrival, a male entered their vehicle, shot Joseph in the chest and stole cash from his pocket. Joseph’s mother fled the area stopping at a nearby Chevron Gas Station on Lenora Church Road.

Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services and officers assigned to the Bay Creek Precinct rendered aid to Joseph at the gas station. He was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. On July 10, detectives learned that Joseph had died.

Detectives are investigating this as a drug-related incident but are continuing to follow up on all leads.

Detectives are encouraging anyone with any information to contact GCPD detectives at 770.513.5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404.577.TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.