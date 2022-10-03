Breaking: Gwinnett PD seek information in the shooting death of a teen Sunday afternoon

Contributed photo

Googlemaps.com

(Lawrenceville, Ga., Oct. 2nd, 2022) – At about 4 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 2,. Gwinnett County Police Officers assigned to the Bay Creek Precinct were dispatched to the report of a person shot on Mariray Ct, Lawrenceville. Officers arrived to find a 17-year-old male deceased from an apparent gunshot wound on the subdivision’s basketball court.

The GCPD Homicide and Crime Scene Investigations Units are currently on scene conducting further investigation and at this time a motive for this incident remains unknown and no arrests have been made. The identity of the victim has not been released.

If anyone has any information to share in this case, they are asked to contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case. Case Number: GP220079761