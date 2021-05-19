Breaking: Gwinnett PD seek information on double shooting in Lawrenceville area of the county

(Lawrenceville, Ga., May 18, 2021) – The Gwinnett Police Department asking for the public’s help in a double shooting Tuesday night that left one woman dead and another fighting for her life.

According to a press release from GCPD, just after 9:50 p.m. on Tuesday night, May 18, 2021, officers were dispatched to a “person shot” call at 3405 Sweetwater Road in the Lawrenceville area of the County. Officers found one female victim dead in building #6 and another was transported to a local hospital.

At this time, investigators are exploring all motives and are asking witnesses to call GCPD Investigators or Atlanta Crime Stoppers with any useful information.

If anyone has any information to share in this case, please contact GCPD detectives at 770 513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Atlanta Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.