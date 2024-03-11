Breaking: Gwinnett PD seeks witnesses in 2 crashes resulting in 4 fatalities, including 2 children

Both incidents happened on Sunday afternoon

GWINNETT COUNTY, GA (March 11, 2024) – The Gwinnett County Police Department is investigating two separate crashes that occurred Sunday resulting in the death of three people in Peachtree Corners and another one in a pedestrian crash at the Mall of Georgia.

According to a press release from GCPD, just before 4:00 p.m. on March 10, officers assigned to the West Precinct responded to an “Auto Accident Person Trapped” call at Peachtree Corners Circle and Elmside Village Lane. They arrived to find three fatalities and three others victims who required transportation to a local hospital, one of whom was listed as critical.

The Accident Investigation Unit was called in and determined that two vehicles were involved.

“The driver of a dark blue BMW was traveling eastbound on Elmside Village Lane, attempting to make a left onto Peachtree Corners Circle northbound. The driver of a yellow Chevrolet Camaro (age 30) was traveling southbound on Peachtree Corners Circle in the right lane. The BMW entered the intersection and was struck in the driver’s side door of the Camaro,” GCPD PO Sr. M.A. Meyers reported in a press release. “The driver and passenger of the BMW both died at the scene.”

Meyers said the driver’s name is Armas Harding, 46, of Brookhaven and the passenger was identified as Laura Rueda, 46, also of Brookhaven.

“The driver of the Camaro, along with the front seat passenger, sustained serious injuries and were transported to a local hospital. The rear seat passengers were both children (ages 5 and 6), and they were transported to Scottish Rite with serious injuries. One of the children, Aura Camarono (age 5, female), died at the hospital. The other child is still receiving treatment,” Meyers said. “Both vehicles were impounded to the Gwinnett County Police Headquarters for further investigation. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.”

At almost the same time, first responders were called to another crash in at the Mall of Georgia in Gwinnett County that resulted in the death of a 4-year-old child.

In a call that was received at 4:16 p.m., officers assigned to the North Precinct responded to a “Person Hit By Vehicle” call in the parking lot of the Mall of Georgia in front of Dick’s Sporting Goods. One juvenile was transported to Children’s Hospital of Atlanta – Egleston where they were pronounced deceased and two additional patients were transported to Northside Hospital Lawrenceville with non-life-threatening injuries. GCPD reported that the driver of the vehicle remained on scene and co-operated with police.

The Accident Investigation Unit determined that three pedestrians were struck by a pickup truck. They reportedly were crossing Mall of Georgia Drive (the inner perimeter roadway for the Mall of Georgia) located in front of Dick’s Sporting Goods and Von Maur and walking east towards the parking lot. The 18-year-old driver of a 2004 white Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck was traveling northwest from the parking lot of the Mall of Georgia. As the driver of the truck was turning left on to Mall of Georgia Drive, the three pedestrians were struck.

Meyers said that two of the pedestrians (a male, 31, and a 7-year-old female) were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The remaining pedestrian, Abigail Hernandez, 4, was transported to Scottish Rite where she eventually died of her injuries.

The white pickup truck was impounded to the Gwinnett County Police Department headquarters for further investigation. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Any witnesses in both of these cases are encouraged to call or email GCPD Investigators with any helpful information at pdaccidentinvestigationunit@gwinnettcounty.com or 678.442.5653. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

