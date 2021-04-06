Breaking: Gwinnett Police issue Mattie’s Call for a missing 51-year-old male

(Hoschton, Ga., April 5, 2020) – The Gwinnett County Police Department issued a Mattie’s Call Monday afternoon for Ricky Howland. Howland left his home on Mark Todd Court in Hoschton on April 2nd, in a 2010 Nissan Rouge bearing Georgia tag RVV9421 and has not been seen since.

Howland has a medical condition which requires constant supervision and assistance. It’s possible he left home to try and visit family in Iowa. Investigators believe he was wearing a dark gray jacket and blue jeans when he left home. Howland is a 51 year old male weighing approximately 160 pounds and is 5’09 in height. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Howland’s family is concerned for his well being since he is unable to care for himself. Detectives are asking anyone who may come in contact with him or learn of his whereabouts to call the police immediately.

If anyone has any information to share in this case, please contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

Case Number: 21-025651