Breaking: Gwinnett Police seek information on fatal overnight shooting at Lenora Park

(Snellville, Ga., Jun 16, 2023) – The Gwinnett County Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one adult male deceased. The decedent has been identified as Brian Arnold-Causey (age 19, Snellville).

According to a press release from GCPD, shortly after 10:30 P.M., officers responded to a “medical assistance” call at Gwinnett County Fire Station 6 (3890 Johnson Drive, Snellville). A medical unit was requested at the fire station for a male suffering from gunshot wounds. An unknown person dropped the victim off at the fire station, telling fire personnel that the victim had been shot. The unknown individual left after dropping off the victim, who later died due to his injuries.

At this time, very little is known about what took place. The investigation is ongoing. The Crime Scene Unit is collecting evidence, and detectives are trying to gather information.

If anyone has any information to share in this case, please contact GCPD detectives at 770.513.5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404.577.TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.