Driver and other passengers have been evacuated

Gwinnett County SWAT team is currently on site of a Greyhound Bus stopped on the I-85 northbound ramp to Indian Trail. North and southbound lanes of I-85 have been shut down. There is a subject inside the bus armed with a gun. At this time, all passengers and the driver have been evacuated.

I-85 north and south are shut down at Indian Trail due to an incident on the ramp. If traveling north, divert at Jimmy Carter, if traveling south divert at Beaver Ruin. Avoid the area and expect delays.#GwinnettPD #Police #Traffic pic.twitter.com/pjlwadjP3C — Gwinnett County Police (@GwinnettPd) March 22, 2022