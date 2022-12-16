Breaking: Gwinnett SWAT arrest suspect in the murder of senior correctional officer

UPDATE:

(Lawrenceville, Ga., December 16, 2022) – The Gwinnett Police announced an arrest in the murder of Senior Correctional Officer Scott Riner. The Gwinnett County SWAT Team arrested Yahya Abdulkadir, 22, of Dacula at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 16. He was arrested in Lithonia, Ga. and charged with Felony Murder and Aggravated Assault.

GCPD said the Gwinnett Police Homicide Unit has been working this case around the clock since early Tuesday when the incident occurred.

“Through diligent investigative work, detectives were able to identify Abdulkadir as the suspect in this case. He was arrested without incident in the area of 6984 Main Street in Lithonia,” GCPD Sgt. J.R. Richter said in an updated press release.

The US Marshall’s Office, the ATF, Gwinnett Sheriff’s Department, and the Gwinnett District Attorney’s Office provided assistance in this case. The suspect will be taken to Gwinnett County and booked into the Gwinnett Detention Center.

Below is security footage of the suspect walking near the scene from this morning’s homicide at the Gwinnett Correctional Complex. In anybody has any information to share after viewing this footage they are asked to contact detectives at 770-513-5300.

LAWRENCEVILLE, GA (DEC. 13, 2022) – Gwinnett Police are requesting that anyone who was in the area of Hi Hope Road and Swanson Drive (including Hurricane Shoals, Swanson, and 316) between the hours of 4 and 7 a.m. this morning please contact detectives. They are particularly interested in anyone who may have dash cam footage in the area. They can call Investigations at 770.513.5300.

Please review an updated photograph of the suspect

(Lawrenceville, Ga., Dec 13, 2022) – The Gwinnett Police Department reports that a shooting at the jail on Hi Hope Road in Lawrenceville early Tuesday morning left a correctional officer dead. The victim has been identified as Scott Riner, 59, of Dacula.

Shortly after 06:20 a.m. GCPD officers responded to a “person shot call” at the Correctional Complex at 750 Hi Hope Rd in Lawrenceville. They arrived to find Riner with a gunshot wound. Based on early investigations, Riner was in the parking lot outside the correctional facility when he was shot.

Riner has been employed with the Correctional Complex for for more than 10 years.

“The Gwinnett Police department would like to extend condolences to his family, friends, and coworkers. No arrest has been made, this is an active investigation, and detectives are exploring all motives,” Master Police Officer Hideshi Valle said in a press release.

If anyone has any information to share in this case, please contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case Case Number: GP220101120