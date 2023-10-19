Update: Homicide victim found stabbed in Gwinnett County apartment fire was 6 years old

GWINNETT COUNTY, GA (Oct. 19, 2023 – UPDATE – Gwinnett County Police Department is reporting that a child died after being found with multiple stab wounds. The child was found when officials were investigating an apartment fire.

According to the GCPD press release, shortly before 8 a.m. this morning, GCPD and the Gwinnett County Fire Department were dispatched to an apartment fire at 4900 Springs in Peachtree Corners.

“The original call came from a resident on the upper level of the building. When members of the fire department arrived, they could hear an audible fire alarm coming from the unit on the first level. After making entry into the first-level unit, they discovered an unresponsive boy who appeared to have multiple stab wounds. The child, a boy approximately 6 years old, was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced deceased. The child was the only occupant inside the apartment at the time,” GCPD reported.

Officers assigned to the West Precinct arrived to begin the criminal investigation and to look for any persons of interest.

At about, 9:15 a.m., officers reportedly found a woman behind the building with wet clothes and wearing only one sock. She was taken into custody and detectives are currently working to determine her involvement in the investigation. At this point, it is believed she also stayed in the apartment where the child was found.

The incident is still under investigation and a motivation for this crime is not yet known. The victim’s name is being withheld pending notification to the next-of-kin.

If anyone has any information to share in this case, please contact GCPD detectives at 770.513.5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404.577.TIPS (8477) or visitwww.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

GWINNETT COUNTY, GA (Oct. 19, 2023) The Gwinnett County Police Department and the Gwinnett County Fire Department are reportedly on the scene of a homicide involving a young child at 4900 Springs Lane in Peachtree Corners in Gwinnett County.

According to an alert from the Gwinnett County public information officer, the call originally came in as an apartment fire. Members of the fire department made entry into the affected unit and found an unresponsive child (boy, about age 6). He was transported to a local hospital, where he died.

More details will be released as they become available.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Print

