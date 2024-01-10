Breaking: Home in Audrey Ridge destroyed in an early morning fire

Fire in Audrey’s Ridge in early morning hours of Jan. 10, 2024. Photo credit: Walton County Fire Rescue

WALTON COUNTY, GA (Jan. 10, 2024) – Walton County Fire Rescue Assistant Chief Craig League reported that firefighters from WCFR and Monroe Fire Department responded to a house fire in the 1600 block of Audrey’s Ridge at 4:40 am this morning.

“The home was well involved at the time of the 911 call,” League said. “All of the occupants were able to exit the house.”

League said the house was a total loss.

“The fire has displaced three adults. Red Cross is providing assistance to the victims,” League said.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Print

