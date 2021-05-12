Breaking: Home on Scout Hill Drive destroyed by fire in early morning hours of Wednesday

All occupants were able to escape and are accounted for

Crews from Walton County Fire Re and Loganville Fire Department responded to a house fire early this morning at 4:32 am on Scout Hill Drive in the Youth community area of Walton County. WCFR Assistant Chief Craig League said the home is a total loss.

“All of the occupants were able to escape and are accounted for. Red Cross has been contacted for assistance,” League said. “Two adults and two children were displaced by the fire.”

League said the cause of the fire is unknown. Investigators will return to the scene today to look through the remains of the fire.