Breaking: House fire displaces 2 adults and 3 children

WCFR assists Newton County after report of possible tornado

WALTON COUNTY, GA (Jan. 12, 2023) Walton County Fire Rescue responded to a structure fire in the 600 block of Overlook Road in Walnut Grove at 5:57 p.m. today during the storms that blew through.

“It is believed that lightening struck the home. Firefighters arrived to find heavy fire in the attic,” said WCFR Assistant Chief Craig League. “The fire has caused major damage to the house, displacing two adults and three children.”

League said the Red Cross is assisting the family.

League said WCFR also sent Supervisor Truck # 4 to assist Newton County under the mutual aid agreement. He said Newton County has reported a possible tornado on Highway 36 south of Covington and they have a lot of damage and trees down.

Local public safety officials and public utilities were called on earlier to take care of trees down during the storm, including one on the E. Spring Street on-ramp to 78, another at Waffle House on W. Spring Street and another reported on Ammons Bridge Road behind Ammons Bridge Road behind the golf course, according to Monroe Fire Chief Andrew Dykes.

League also reported two trees down across Rowe Road that had Walton County Public Works also responding.