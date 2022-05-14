Breaking: House fire in Walnut Grove displaces 3 adults and 2 children

Photo Credit: Walton County Fire Rescue

WALNUT GROVE, GA – (MAY 14, 2022) – Walton County Fire Rescue and Loganville Fire Department responded to a house fire in the 400 block of Copper Ridge Drive in Walnut Grove at 1:55 p.m. this afternoon.

“Fire crews found the house heavily involved upon arrival,” WCFR Assistant Fire Chief Craig League said. “The house has sustained major structural damage.”

League said the fire has displaced three adults, and two children.

“Red Cross has been contacted for assistance. The cause of the fire has not yet been determined,” League said.