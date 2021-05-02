Breaking: House fire on GA Hwy 138 causes traffic delays

Walton County Fire Rescue and Monroe Fire Department is on the scene of a house fire on the 1200 block go Ga. Highway 138. WCFR Assistant Chief Craig League said crews responded to the fire at about 7:18 p.m. on Saturday, May 1.

“The fire caused minor structural damage and was contained to the garage,” League said, adding to expect traffic delays for a time due to apparatus still on the scene. He said the exact cause of the fire has not been determined yet. “We have an investigator on the way to conduct an investigation.”