Photo credit: Walton County Fire Rescue

Walton County Fire Rescue Assistant Chief Craig League reports at 8:30 a.m. on Jan. 28, 2022 that WCFR and Loganville Fire are on the scene of a house fire on Wood Hill Drive in the Bold Springs Community.

“The house was fully involved upon Fire Department arrival. The structure is a total loss,” League said. “The fire has displaced a total of three adults and one child.”