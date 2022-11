Injuries are reported – detour is in operation

WALTON COUNTY, GA (Nov. 3, 2022) Walton County Fire Rescue is on the scene of a 3-vehicle crash on Highway 78 at Sardis Church Road. WCFR Chief Craig League said injuries are reported. Highway 78 eastbound is shut down.

League said traffic on Highway 78 Eastbound is being detoured at Youth-Monroe Road>H.D. Atha>Sardis Church Road>Highway 78.