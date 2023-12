One minor injury reported

WALTON COUNTY, GA (Dec. 19, 2023) Walton County Fire Rescue Assistant Chief Craig League reports that crews are on the scene of a three vehicle crash on Highway 78 at Youth-Monroe Road.

“One of the vehicles is a large box-type truck. There is one minor injury reported,” League said. “Hwy 78 eastbound is shut down.”

Avoid the area.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Print