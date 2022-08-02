Breaking: Hwy 81 at Twin Lakes in Loganville shut down due to serious crash

Traffic is being routed through one lane

LOGANVILLE, GA (Aug. 2, 2022) – A little before 2: 45 p.m. on Tuesday, Highway 81 at Twin Lakes Road in Loganville was shut down due to a two-vehicle crash.

“One elderly female was transported to Gwinnett (Medical) with serious injuries,” Robbie Schwartz, spokesman for the City of Loganville, said, adding that the Accident Investigation Unit is currently working the incident. “Highway 81 is shut down but they are routing traffic thru one lane.”

Avoid the area.