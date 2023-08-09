Breaking: Hwy 81 shut down at Ozora Church Road due to a crash involving a school bus

No injuries to passengers on the bus but 1 critical injury in a vehicle

WALTON COUNTY, GA (Aug. 8, 2023) – Walton County Fire Rescue Assistant Chief Craig League reported at 5:20 p.m. on Tuesday that WCFR personnel are on the scene of a three-vehicle crash involving a school bus on Highway 81 at Ozora Church Road.

Highway 81 is shut down.

“There are three occupants on the bus, but no injuries reported on the school bus. There is one critical injury reported,” League said. “Highway 81 is going to be shut down for an extended period of time.”

League said Georgia State Patrol is enroute to the scene.