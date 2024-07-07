Breaking: Hwy 81 shut down overnight due to crash requiring extrication of victims

WALTON COUNTY, GA (July 7, 2024) – Walton County Fire Rescue Assistant Chief Craig League reported that all lanes of Highway 81 were shut down at Tom Brewer Road for about an hour overnight due to a 2-vehicle crash that required extrication of victims.

“The crash occurred at 11:41 pm last night. There were three injuries reported, all were moderate to minor injuries, but all of the victims required extrication from the vehicles,” League said. “All three victims were transported to Piedmont Walton Hospital by Walton EMS. All lanes of Hwy 81 were shutdown for approximately an hour during the incident.”

League said Georgia State Patrol worked the crash. Details to follow.

