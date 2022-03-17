Breaking: I-85 Northbound closed for emergency bridge deck repairs

BRASELTON- Georgia Department of Transportation (Georgia DOT) construction partners have closed I-85 northbound at Exit 129 for emergency bridge deck repairs. This closure is required to repair the concrete surface over the CSX Railroad



Contractors working on the I-85 Phase 2 widening project noticed damaged concrete and immediately notified Georgia DOT officials and closed an outside lane earlier today



Work is underway with crews active around the clock to repair the bridge deck and reopen one lane by Thursday afternoon. Both lanes of I-85 northbound are anticipated to reopen late Friday, March 18, weather permitting



“Although this temporary detour will be a short-term inconvenience, Georgia DOT is working to protect motorists traveling this vital corridor,” said Georgia DOT Project Manager Butch Welch. “We’re grateful to the contractor for their quick, proactive actions to inform the Department and get to work repairing the bridge. We look forward to reopening the roadway as soon as possible.”

During the closure, motorists will use the following detour:

Motorists should exit I-85 northbound at Exit 129, turning right onto State Route (SR) 53. Motorists should travel approximately 0.3 miles and turn left onto SR 124/Lewis Braselton Boulevard. Motorists will continue along SR 124 for approximately 9.9 miles. At the roundabout, take the third exit onto SR 11/Winder Hwy.



Motorists will then travel approximately 1.5 miles to US 129/Jefferson Bypass. Motorists should then turn left onto US 129/Jefferson Bypass and continue for approximately five miles. Motorists will then turn right to merge onto I-85 northbound.



Motorists are advised to exercise caution and travel safely through the detour, following posted speed limits on local roads.



Advisory: Exact time may change. Motorists are advised to expect delays, exercise caution, and reduce their speed while traveling through work zones, stay alert, and watch for workers. Before heading out, get real-time information on work status and traffic conditions. Call 511, visit 511ga.org, or download the Georgia 511 app. Our maintenance team members who repair roads and bridges and our project teams who oversee construction projects are continuing their work while following sanitary work practices prescribed by health agencies to protect themselves and the public from the coronavirus.



Additional project information is available at https://majormobilityga.com/projects/i85wideningphase2/