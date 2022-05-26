Breaking: Kemp extends temporary suspension of gas tax thru July 14

Supply Chain State of Emergency also extended through July 14

Photo credit: Morguefile

Atlanta, GA – Today, Governor Brian P. Kemp signed two executive orders extending the temporary suspension of gas tax and the supply chain State of Emergency.

In a press release announcing the measures, Kemp said this action was to alleviate the “financial burden placed on Georgians due to the federal government’s gross mishandling of inflation and to renew efforts to address supply chain issues.”

In Executive Order 05.26.22.02, Kemp extended the temporary suspension of the state’s excise tax on motor fuel sales ahead of Memorial Day weekend. He also renewed the State of Emergency for Supply Chain Disruptions with his Executive Order 05.26.22.01. Both orders are effective through July 14, 2022. Copies of the orders can be found here.

“While President Biden continues to enforce an out-of-touch agenda with no shortage of damaging effects on everyday Americans, I’m going to respond to record-high inflation and continuing supply chain issues by empowering Georgians to keep their money in their own pockets while we keep goods flowing,” Kemp said in the press release. “Politicians in Washington, D.C. who ran on promises to unite the nation are failing us, and I will not tolerate this on behalf of Georgians who have entrusted me to fight for them. While we continue to do what we can on the state level to ease the burden at the gas pump, in the grocery store, and elsewhere, I will also continue to urge those on the federal level to change these failing policies, work toward greater energy independence for the country, and get our economy back to full operation.”

Georgia Speak David Ralson and Lt. Gov. Georff Duncan expressed their support of Kemp’s actions with Duncan noting that this suspension is possible because of Kemp and state leaders fiscally conservative approach to budgeting. It was also noted that since the temporary suspension was first implemented, Georgia’s average gas price has been among the lowest in the nation and remains roughly 45 cents below the national average for a gallon of regular gas.

According to AAA, the national average price of gas today is $4.60. In Georgia it is $4.137.