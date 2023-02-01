Breaking: Large LE activity in Bold Springs is part of an ongoing FBI investigation

WALTON COUNTY, GA (Feb. 1, 2023) – The large law enforcement activity reported in Bold Springs on Wednesday morning is part of an ongoing FBI investigation, according to Maj. Scott Whisnant, public information officer with Walton County Sheriff’s Office.

“The Sheriff’s Office is assisting the FBI with a search warrant in the Bold Springs area. It’s part of an ongoing investigation,” Whisnant said.

He said no further information is available via the WCSO as it is an FBI investigation and anything further would have to come from that agency.