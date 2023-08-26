Breaking: Local firefighters assist in large fire in downtown Covington overnight

Four building in downtown Covington were affected by the fire

Fire in downtown Covington, GA overnight, Aug. 25/26, 2023. Photo credit: Walton County Fire Rescue

COVINGTON, GA (Aug. 26, 2023) – Walton County Fire Rescue Assistant Chief Craig League said that WCFR responded to a large fire in the historic square in downtown Covington overnight, Aug. 25/26, 2023.

“There were multiple storefront businesses that have burned. Walton County Fire Rescue responded multiple apparatus and personnel to provide mutual aid to our neighbors. WCFR assisted in fire control operations for several hours,” League said. “Our personnel were requested at 11:31 p.m. and the last unit returned back to Walton County at 5:38 am.”

Covington News reported that the Joe Doss, City of Covington fire marshal and interim fire chief spoke to the press at 1:50 a.m. on Saturday to give an update.

“In one of our buildings, a fire was located on the backside from where we’re standing,” Doss said told the press. “Units responded. Found heavy fire in the exterior of the building that found its way interior of the building. These buildings are old. Many, many roofs, many ceilings inside. Found its way between ceiling and roof and it’s almost impossible for us to get there to get it out.”

Doss said there were no injuries.

He told reporters he had arrived on the scene at 9:45 p.m. on Friday night. He went on to explain that the fire was in one building but that four stores were impacted and looked like they would be a total loss – Shelvie Jean, Shear Bliss Salon, The Dude Store and Barber Shop and New Shoez. He said the construction of the historic building, somewhere between 100 – 150 years old, impacted the fire.

“The way they built [these buildings] back in the day, was you build the building, free standing, you build the next building next to that building so the walls touched,” Doss said. “So it’s fantastic the way they built it and that’s what stopped it from going to other buildings.”

Doss said that several other fire departments besides from Covington and Walton responded, including Newton, Rockdale, DeKalb and Henry counties’ fire departments as well as the City of Atlanta’s fire department resulting in about 50 firefighters were on the scene.

