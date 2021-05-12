Breaking: Loganville Mayor Martinez announces run for Georgia House of Representatives

Loganville Mayor Rey Martinez announced Wednesday he will run for District 114 in the Georgia House of Representatives in 2022. This comes on the heels of current Rep. Tom Kirby’s announcement that he will not be running for re-election at the end of his term.

“I’d like to first thank Rep. Tom Kirby for his years of service on behalf of the citizens of the 114th district. We need to continue to have conservative leadership under the Gold Dome and that’s why I am excited to announce my campaign. I am very much looking forward to the hard work ahead to earn the honor to serve you,” Martinez said in making the announcement.

After serving a 4-year term as Mayor of Loganville, Martinez would be up for re-election at the end of this year. In his announcement, he went on to list his prior service to the country and the community of Loganville. He is a life-long Republican and worked in both campaigns on behalf of former president Donald Trump. Martinez was the first Latino mayor in Georgia.

“As mayor, I have worked hard to listen to the people while working with everyone to protect our principles. I fought to support our law enforcement to keep our community safe while keeping taxes low and ensuring we balance our budget each year. When COVID-19 hit our community, I ensured we followed the science to keep each other safe, while also ensuring we protected our small business owners from being crippled by overreaching mandates. I was one of the few mayors that chose to safely reopen business and hold community events – like our Independence Day Celebration,” Martinez said in the announcement going on to say he would not be running on empty promises. “I vow to work hard and always fight for the principles that brought me into the Republic Party when I case my first vote in 1988: lower taxes, personal responsibility, individual freedoms and putting America and Georgia First. I am a battle tested fighter with the scars to prove it who is ready to work hard on behalf of the hardworking people of the 114th House District.”

According to his bio on the City of Loganville website:

Previously, Mr. Martinez was elected city council member in 2010 and re-elected to serve a second term in 2013. Formally Chairman of Public Safety Committee and Public Works Committee. Mr. Martinez was a member of Public Utilities, Planning and Development, and Transportation Committee. Mayor Martinez also served as Vice Mayor in 2016.

Mr. Martinez is a member of the American Legion Post 233 in Loganville.

US Navy Retired with 3 deployments to the Middle East in support of Operation Noble Eagle/ Enduring Freedom. Earning many awards including Navy Achievement Medal, Global War on Terrorism Campaign Medal, Good Conduct & many more medals & ribbons. .

Rey takes part in many civic duties:

Georgia Municipal Association District 5 Vice-President & Member of GMA Federal Policy Council, District 5 Training Board Member and Georgia Municipal Association Board of Directors.

Board Member of the Atlanta Regional Commission (ARC) Air and Transportation Quality Committee.

Board member of the Stone Mountain Memorial Association and Georgia Commission on Equal Opportunity (Appointment made by the Governor)

Board Member of the Walton County Development Authority, Chamber of Commerce, & former President of the Walton Municipal Association.

Member & past President (2016-17) of the Loganville Lions Club

2019 Graduate of Leadership Walton

Former Board Member of Georgia Lighthouse

Honorary Member Rotary Club of Loganville

Rey has completed the Citizens Police Academy in the Cities of Snellville, Suwanee and Social Circle.

Rey is also married to Ana Maria Martinez and has two sons, Jesse and Jason