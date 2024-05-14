Breaking: LPD investigating alleged suicide at Meridian Park

LOGANVILLE GA – (May 14, 2024) – Loganville Police Department is currently investigating an alleged suicide that took place at Meridian Park in the city yesterday.

“We did have a victim die by suicide near the walking trail at Meridian Park yesterday,” Loganville public information officer Brett Fowler confirmed.

Fowler said no other information is available at this time as this is still an ongoing investigation.

Editor’s Note: It is not our custom to report on suicides as a courtesy to family members of the deceased. However, it is reported on when it occurs in a public place, as is the case in this instance.

